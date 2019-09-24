CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Will Smith To Star As Nicky Barnes In Netflix’s ‘The Council’

Film Premiere of Aladdin

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Will Smith‘s next project is back at Netflix and he’s playing a legendary crime boss!

Smith will play Nicky Barnes in the upcoming film The Council, a movie based around the never-before-told story of a crime syndicate consisting of seven African-American men who ruled Harlem in the 1970s and early 1980s. Per the synopsis, “No ordinary crime syndicate, the men dreamed of a self-sufficient and self-policing African American city-state, funded by revolutionizing the drug game.”

Wow. The movie apparently centers on the court intrigue between The Council’s Nicky Barnes aka ‘Mr. Untouchable’ and all the different members as one unlikely rising protégé emerges.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Remember, we found out that Barnes actually passed away earlier this year and he had lived a life of being rather anonymous after he was arrested in 1978 on racketeering and drug charges. He was sentenced to life in prison but turned government informant and placed in Witness Protection.

The film doesn’t have a director attached but Smith won’t be the first Nicky Barnes on screen. In 2005, Sean “Diddy” Combs played Barnes in the Carlito’s Way prequel, Carlito’s Way: Rise To Power and in 2009, Cuba Gooding Jr. portrayed Barnes in American Gangster starring Denzel Washington.

RELATED: Will Smith &amp; Jay-Z Will Be Bringing Emmett Till’s Story To ABC

RELATED: Watch The Trailer For ‘Bad Boys For Life’ [VIDEO]

nicky barnes , will smith

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Film Premiere of Aladdin
Will Smith To Star As Nicky Barnes In…
 47 mins ago
09.24.19
Kamaiyah At The 2019 BET Awards
Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun Indoors
 3 hours ago
09.24.19
Black Ex-Cop Who Arrested 6-Year-Old Students Got Fired
 4 hours ago
09.24.19
Jonah Hill Reportedly Tapped To Play Villain In…
 4 hours ago
09.24.19
ATL Shawty: Rocko And Future Squash Their Beef…
 7 hours ago
09.24.19
Megan Thee Stallion -- The Tonight Show
Watch Megan Thee Stallion & Jimmy Fallon Introduce…
 8 hours ago
09.24.19
Ice-T And Wesley Snipes In 'New Jack City'
A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening
 20 hours ago
09.23.19
J Prince Calls Tekashi 6ix9ine A “Rat” &…
 20 hours ago
09.23.19
Cardi B, Offset Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary
 23 hours ago
09.23.19
Lil Nas X Performs “Panini”, Reveals His Relationship…
 23 hours ago
09.23.19
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Lizzo Makes History As “Truth Hurts” Is Now…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
10 items
Philly Hero Blasts Eagles WR Nelson Agholor After…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Micheal Jackson Has Made $2B Since Passing Away
 1 day ago
09.23.19
2019 Emmys — The Complete Winners List
 2 days ago
09.22.19
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-SHOW
Jharrel Jerome Takes Home Lead Actor Win At…
 2 days ago
09.22.19
10 items
‘Power’ Recap: Saxe REALLY Gotta Go
 2 days ago
09.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close