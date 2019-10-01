Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics Collection Has Just Arrived For A Limited Time

Will Smith just announced a limited edition collection that pays homage to The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. A unixex collection inspired by the 90’s sitcom called BEL-AIR ATHLETICS.
The collection includes the Reversible Academy Track Jacket with a bold paisley print, a heat-reactive tie-dye graphic tee, UV-reactive T-shirts that change from white to yellow when exposed to sunlight, and a selection of branded sweats, along with several accessories.
The collection is available now through Oct. 14th on his official website. Check out the official promo video from Will’s IG below! Which piece do you want most?!
Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Greatest Bromance Of All Time
1. DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince hit Chicago in 1989.Source:Getty 1 of 9
2. Will, Diddy, and Jazz back in the day.2 of 9
3. Will and Jazz hit L.A. for The Grammys, circa 1990.Source:Getty 3 of 9
4. All love.Source:Getty 4 of 9
5. Red carpet killers.Source:Getty 5 of 9
6. Will and Jazz at the 1993 American Music Awards.Source:Getty 6 of 9
7. Now that's a throwback!Source:false 7 of 9
8. Getting down at KIIS 102.7's Wango TangoSource:Getty 8 of 9
9. Will Smith and Jazzy hit TRL.Source:Getty 9 of 9
