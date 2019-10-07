Access Houston | March of Dimes | UNCovergirl King Curstin

This segment of Access Houston we have from the March of Dimes the Director of Philanthropy, Carmen Herrera. Carmen tells us about the unspoken birth equity crisis that’s plaguing our community. On Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 Houston leaders and influencers will gather for the Unspoken Stories of Birth Equity luncheon to learn more about the growing birth equity epidemic in Houston and across the country and to join their fight.

Our next conversation is with author, speaker, beauty mogul, entrepreneur, and instructor, Curstin King, founder and owner of King Curstin Beauty. Curstin tells us about her book, “UNCovergirl: Mirror Reflections of an Artist’s Strength, Struggle, and Healing. We talk about why she wrote this book, what motivates her, and what it’s like being an entrepreneur.

Thank you so much for listening!