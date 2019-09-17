CLOSE
Beyonce
#MakingTheGift: We Love Dark-Haired Beyoncé!

Posted September 17, 2019

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Queen Bey rock dark tresses, but her true fans of The Lion King star were given a treat on Monday night.

During a scene from ABC’s Making the Gift documentary, not only did Beyonce give us a behind-the-scenes look at the album for the film and a peek of her twins Rumi and Sir Carter, but we also got to see her ditch her signature blonde hair for something a lot more brunette.

And trust: She looked amazing!

 

Now, we know it’s been a minute since she’s given us this lewk…

And Black Twitter was SHOOK at the very sight of it!!!

Here’s what they had to say about the power of Bey’s raven locks and why we need more of it in our lives:

