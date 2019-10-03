CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Explains Why She’s Naming Her Next Album ‘Tiger Woods’

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Cardi B saw how Tiger Woods came back from being completely written off and felt inspired. And powerful. So she’s more than likely naming her album after him.

In a recent session on Instagram Live, Cardi told fans, “Everything that I’m working on right now is straight to my album, straight to my album. And I think I’m gonna name my album Tiger Woods. I’m gonna name my album, I think, Tiger Woods because remember when everybody was talking sh*t on Tiger Woods … and then he f**king came and won that green jacket?”

If the name holds true, it follows 2018’s multi-platinum Invasion Of Privacy album which spawned numerous chart-topping hits like “I Like It,” and won the Grammy for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards. Looking back on that night, Cardi found herself reflecting in a recent note to fans.

“I didn’t have no words to say but when I went home I started reminiscing on what I went thru during that period,” Cardi said back in August of bagging the award. “I was like YEA B***H YOU DESERVE THIS SH*T. [And] until this day my sh*t still charting.”

You can catch Cardi in theaters right now as part of the ensemble cast of Hustlers featuring Jennifer LopezConstance WuLizzoKeke Palmer and more. Recently, she found herself thrown into headlines courtesy of defamed rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine during his testimony in a trial in New York, for which she had the perfect response.

RELATED: Cardi B Turns Heads With Flower Ninja Outfit At Paris Fashion Week

RELATED: Cardi B Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed During Magazine Shoot

RELATED: Cardi B, Offset Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary

cardi b , Tiger Woods

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Explains Why She’s Naming Her Next…
 2 hours ago
10.03.19
R. Kelly Denied Bail, Trial Date Set For…
 5 hours ago
10.03.19
Man Convicted Of Killing Toya Wright’s Brothers Sentenced…
 23 hours ago
10.02.19
B.o.B Goes Off After Internet Hoax Claims He…
 24 hours ago
10.02.19
Damn, Desna! ‘Claws’ Renewed For Fourth & Final…
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Moneyless: Stacey Dash Claims She Can’t Afford A…
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Tyler Perry On Forgiving His Abusive Father: “I…
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels Announce Pregnancy
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Daddy For Real: Too Short Explains How He…
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Reportedly Taking “A Break”…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics Collection Has Just Arrived…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Gucci Mane Announces New Album & Campaign With…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
DaBaby Gets Right With The Roots & Stunna…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Angela Lansbury Hilariously Reacts To Hearing Reggae Song…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Shaq Gets At Damian Lillard In Diss Track,…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Uncle Luke Says NFL Made Jay-Z Their Token…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close