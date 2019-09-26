CLOSE
Entertainment News
Cardi B Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed During Magazine Shoot

The 'Invasion Of Privacy' star says these kinds of acts have gone on far too long and still happen today.

Music Midtown 2019 - Day 1

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Cardi B has worked hard for years to get to the superstar status she enjoys today, and still remains one of the most openly honest celebrities around. In a new profile, the Invasion Of Privacy artist shared that she suffered sexual assault during a magazine shoot.

In an upcoming episode of WE TV’s Untold Stories of Hip Hop, Cardi tells host Angie Martinez about the time a photographer made inappropriate moves during a shoot and declaring her solidarity with the #MeToo movement.

“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and like the photographer, he was just like trying to get close to me like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his d–k out! I was so f—ing mad,” Cardi shared. “I was just like, ‘This is crazy.’”

Cardi said she left the shoot after the incident and stated that she’s been observing the movement, saying that these kinds of acts still go on today.

The episode Untold Stories of Hip Hop airs tonight on WE TV at 10:00 p.m. EST. Check out the preview clip below.

Cardi B Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed During Magazine Shoot was originally published on hiphopwired.com

