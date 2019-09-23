CLOSE
Cardi B, Offset Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary

Hip-Hop couple Cardi B and Offset brought their weekend in celebrating their anniversary and we couldn't get enough.

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 17

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

Cardi B and Offset have definitely proved that love conquers all, as the dynamic duo celebrated their second wedding anniversary over the weekend.

On Friday (Sept. 20), Cardi took to her Instagram to show love to her adoring husband, while dropping some wisdom along the way.

“9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby❤ We keep learning and growing. That’s what marriage about.”

Although short and sweet, Offset took the more expressive approach,  elaborating on how the two defied the odds of the critics who originally called the marriage a “sham”.

Today is our anniversary nobody believed it was real. We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. I love you 4ever and after life. ❤❤❤ 📷: @#1xcardib

Cardi B and Offset have definitely defied the odds, after a tumultuous first year of marriage full of highs which included the birth of their daughter Kulture, and lows which left the couple separated for three months after rumors of Offset’s infidelity hit the web. Despite the issues, the two young lovebirds worked things out after Offset appeared on stage during Cardi’s set at Rolling Loud asking for forgiveness, completely reconciling in February.

“I only have one birthday wish, and that’s to get my wife back,” Offset said in December. “Cardi, we goin’ through a lot of things right now… I wanna apologize to you, Cardi. I’m sorry for breaking your heart, breaking our promise, breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed-up husband.”

Since then the couple has been crazy in love and proud of it, from supportive posts regarding each other’s projects to commenting on each other’s post and pictures, even with tattoos of each other; these two are definitely letting the world know that the Cephuses are here to stay.

Happy Anniversary to the beautiful couple.

Cardi B, Offset Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary was originally published on hiphopwired.com

