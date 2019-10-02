CLOSE
Daddy For Real: Too Short Explains How He Avoided Fatherhood Until 53

The Bay Area legend was too busy being enjoying the trappings of his fame, if you get what we mean.

BottleRock Napa Valley 2019

Source: Jim Bennett / Getty

Too Short became infamous for his mack daddy lyrics and freaky tales, but now he’s all about the daddy life for real this time. The 53-year-old Bay Area legend is a proud papa of a beautiful baby girl, and he explained that the playa life was too good to have a baby before now.

TMZ reports:

The legendary rapper was on “TMZ Live” Tuesday and wasn’t the least bit shy about why he waited until the ripe age of 53 to become a father. Too Short point-blank says he was enjoying his celebrityhood and all the trappings that came with it.

Translation: He was too busy being daddy to be someone’s dad.

TMZ broke the story … Too Short’s girlfriend, Sue, gave birth to their daughter back in December … and they named her Yani Shaw. Too Short says the irony’s not lost on him that the “I Need a Freak” rapper now has a daughter … and one day in the near future, he might have to break down some of his thirstier lyrics to her.

Congrats to Too Short and Sue Ivey on their precious bundle of joy. Check out the chat with TMZ below.

Photo: Getty

Daddy For Real: Too Short Explains How He Avoided Fatherhood Until 53 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Too Short

