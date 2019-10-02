CLOSE
Access Houston
HomeAccess Houston

Access Houston | Get Up and Win | Sanaa Expo

Access Houston 9.30.19

Source: KG Smoo0th / KBXX

This segment of Access Houston welcomes Pastor Tammi Durden of the Tammi Durden Ministry. Pastor Tammi is here to talk about the “Get Up, Dust Yourself Off and Win” empowerment conference for men and women for all walks of life in need of a powerful transformation. The primary focus is dating as a Christian. Pastor Tammi want to help Christian’s receive in sight on how to date after a divorce, dating as a parent, and tips to grow effective relationships.

Access Houston 9.30.19

Source: KG Smoo0th / KBXX

Our next conversation is Lydia Evans, founder and CEO of SW&G Essentials, and Anna Vasquez, Director of Outreach at the Innocence Project. The Sanaa Expo has curated this much needed expo style fundraiser to the Houston community. Sanaa Expo is a beauty and philanthropy styled event filled with beautiful minds from all backgrounds with one common goal. Process from this event will benefit the Innocence Project of TX.

Thank you for listening!

#PlayersInProtest: These Are The Athletes Taking A Stand Against Injustice & Police Brutality
7 photos
christian dating , community affairs , justice

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Reportedly Taking “A Break”…
 32 mins ago
10.01.19
Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics Collection Has Just Arrived…
 6 hours ago
10.01.19
Gucci Mane Announces New Album & Campaign With…
 7 hours ago
10.01.19
DaBaby Gets Right With The Roots & Stunna…
 8 hours ago
10.01.19
Angela Lansbury Hilariously Reacts To Hearing Reggae Song…
 8 hours ago
10.01.19
Shaq Gets At Damian Lillard In Diss Track,…
 8 hours ago
10.01.19
Uncle Luke Says NFL Made Jay-Z Their Token…
 11 hours ago
10.01.19
Angela Bassett Looked BANG-ing At The Missoni Book…
 14 hours ago
10.01.19
Candles
Report: Louie Rankin, “Ox” From Belly, “Teddy Brukshot”…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Grand Closing: Forever 21 Files For Bankruptcy
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Female Fan of DaBaby Knocked Out By Security…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Kanye West To Only Do Gospel Music, ‘Jesus…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show
Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Cardi B Turns Heads With Flower Ninja Outfit…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Eva Marcille, Husband Michael Sterling Welcome Baby Boy…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Has Passed Away At…
 3 days ago
10.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close