Access Houston | Get Up and Win | Sanaa Expo

This segment of Access Houston welcomes Pastor Tammi Durden of the Tammi Durden Ministry. Pastor Tammi is here to talk about the “Get Up, Dust Yourself Off and Win” empowerment conference for men and women for all walks of life in need of a powerful transformation. The primary focus is dating as a Christian. Pastor Tammi want to help Christian’s receive in sight on how to date after a divorce, dating as a parent, and tips to grow effective relationships.

Our next conversation is Lydia Evans, founder and CEO of SW&G Essentials, and Anna Vasquez, Director of Outreach at the Innocence Project. The Sanaa Expo has curated this much needed expo style fundraiser to the Houston community. Sanaa Expo is a beauty and philanthropy styled event filled with beautiful minds from all backgrounds with one common goal. Process from this event will benefit the Innocence Project of TX.

Thank you for listening!