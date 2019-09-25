CLOSE
Nicole Murphy Confesses She Was Wrong For Kissing Lela Rochon’s Husband On Wendy Show [VIDEO]

Nicole Murphy, 51, appeared on The Wendy Williams Show today to tell her story behind the smooch that ran Lela Rochon off the internet temporarily. As far as her having a full-on affair, Murphy says “trust me, I wish it didn’t happen. It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Make better judgments. It’s something I apologized for.”

SEE ALSO: Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband Antoine Fuqua [PHOTOS]

A lot of people had the impression that Murphy was a friend of Lela’s according to a statement released on her behalf and she clarified that that was a lie. “I did not put out that statement,” she revealed. “I did not release that statement, Wendy.” Nicole still seems embarrassed over the incident but she pulled it together to look into the camera and apologize to Lela publicly.

SEE ALSO: LisaRaye Goes Off On Nicole Murphy: “I Don’t Know If She’s A Home Wrecker, But She Is Wrecking It” [VIDEO]

Hit play to hear it.

Nicole Murphy Confesses She Was Wrong For Kissing Lela Rochon’s Husband On Wendy Show [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

