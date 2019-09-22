J. Cole Says His Gang Starr Verse “Is the Last Feature You’ll Hear From Me”

J. Cole is being kind of dramatic. The North Carolina rapper says his recent guest verse on a new Gang Starr record will be his last, at least for a while.

Cole world linked up with DJ Premier to add vocals to “Family and Loyalty”, the first Gang Starr song in well over a decade.

Soon after its release, Cole took to Twitter to reveal he was going on a guest verse sabbatical.

“This is the last feature you’ll hear from me. Thank you to everybody I got to work with during this run. @REALDJPREMIER This song a classic, thank you. RIP GURU,” was part of the message in a tweet promoting the new single.

“This run”? He’s just getting started for real, for real, ya know?

This a honor to be on this song. NEW Gang Starr 🤯🤯🤯🤯 💎💎💎💎 This is the last feature you’ll hear from me. Thank you to everybody I got to work with during this run. 🙏🏿@REALDJPREMIER This song a classic, thank you. RIP GURUhttps://t.co/MMBI5Z2Fcq — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 20, 2019

