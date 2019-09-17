CLOSE
Schools Closed Due To Tropical Storm Imelda

Heads up, the following schools have canceled classes Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Imelda slowly moving through the Houston area. This list will be updated as more schools announce cancellations.

 

  • Texas City Independent School District canceled all classes on Wednesday.
  • Houston Community College canceled Tuesday night classes and all classes on Wednesday.
  • Galveston Independent School District has canceled classes for students on Wednesday.
  • Galveston College will be closed Wednesday due to heavy rain and flooding.
  • Galveston A&M University of Galveston classes will be closed Wednesday and after school activities will be canceled Tuesday afternoon due to weather.
  • High Island Independent School District has canceled classes Wednesday due to weather and will resume Thursday.
  • College of Mainland has canceled all classes for Tuesday and Wednesday due to weather.
  • Santa Fe Independent School District has canceled all after school activities Tuesday due to weather.
  • Sheldon Independent School District has canceled all middle school football games for Tuesday evening.
  • Galena Park Independent School District has canceled all after school activities Tuesday due to weather.
  • Channelview Independent School District has canceled all after school activities Tuesday due to weather.
  • Cleveland Independent School District has canceled all after school activities Tuesday due to weather.
  • Dickinson Independent School District has not made any school cancellations decisions yet but has canceled all athletic events at McAdams and Kranz junior high schools and an after school event at Silbernagel Elementary.

