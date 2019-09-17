CLOSE
H-Town
H-Town

September 20 Live After 5 Block Party Postponed Due To Inclement Weather

Houston Cityscapes and City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Due to inclement weather and heavy rain in the area that is set to last throughout the week, the George R. Brown Convention Center has announced that all events that will take place in the area, including the Avenidas will be postponed and will take place at a later date.

That also includes the September 20th edition of the Live After 5 Block Party with TuckaJ Paul & The Zydeco Nubreeds and GT Mayne with the Hutson Percussion. At present time, the final LA5 of 2019 will be held at a later date so stay tuned for further details.

September 20 Live After 5 Block Party Postponed Due To Inclement Weather was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

