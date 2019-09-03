Access Houston | AIDS Healthcare Foundation | David Makes Man

This segment of Access Houston we welcome W. Imara Canady, National Director of Community Engagement & Communications for AIDS Healthcare Foundation. AHF opened Houston’s first Out of the Closet Thrift Store in the Montrose District. The facility will also house a state-of-the-art AHF Pharmacy and administer confidential free, rapid, one-minute testing for HIV and other STD’s. We also discuss the HIV epidemic in Houston.

Our next conversation is with Houston’s own Akili McDowell. Akili is currently a junior at Northshore High School and is the star of the hit drama on OWN call ‘David Makes Man.’ Akili talks about the show and what it’s all about, how he got started in acting, and how well he thinks this season is going to go for the Northshore Mustangs.

