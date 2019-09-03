CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Is The No. 1 Song In The Country

Singer LIZZO Performs Live on NBC's "TODAY"\nRockefeller Plaza\nNew York, NY\nAugust 23, 2019

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

After Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” was finally knocked off the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 by Billie Eilish, three different songs have owned the top spot. After Eilish there was Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello with “Señorita” and now, the title of No. 1 song in America has a new holder – Houston’s own Lizzo.

“Truth Hurts” is her first No. 1 single and rose after her show-stealing performance at the MTV Video Music Awards last Monday (Aug. 26) and her stop on the Today show as well. How long has it been for “Truth Hurts” to reach the top? The record initially premiered two years ago and first charted at No. 50 back in May.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Thanks to being featured in a Netflix film Someone Great and being added to her May album Cuz I Love You, the song began rising, all the way to today where it finally hit No. 1.

More History: Lizzo becomes the first woman since Cardi B to have a rap song hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart and the third woman to ever have a No. 1 rap single solo joining Cardi and Lauryn Hill (“Doo Wop”).

Congrats Lizzo!

RELATED: Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As Hell” At The 2019 Video Music Awards [VIDEO]

RELATED: Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Single Gets A Remix From DaBaby [NEW MUSIC]

lizzo

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Blac Chyna Doesn’t Get Child Support And Doesn’t…
 42 mins ago
09.03.19
Singer LIZZO Performs Live on NBC's "TODAY"\nRockefeller Plaza\nNew York, NY\nAugust 23, 2019
Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Is The No. 1 Song…
 2 hours ago
09.03.19
Nicki Minaj Speaks Out On The Dangers Of…
 7 hours ago
09.03.19
Fetty Wap Arrested For Allegedly Punching A Las…
 7 hours ago
09.03.19
Prosecutors Shoot Down R. Kelly’s Solitary Confinement Claims
 7 hours ago
09.03.19
Black Man Suing American Airlines for Being Kicked…
 1 day ago
09.02.19
The Graham Norton Show - Best Bits
Reports: Kevin Hart Suffers Major Back Injuries After…
 2 days ago
09.01.19
RIP: Atlanta Rapper Cutty Cartel Of Jim Crow…
 2 days ago
09.01.19
Stevie J Granted Primary Custody Of Child With…
 2 days ago
09.01.19
Watch The 2019 Made In America Festival Here…
 3 days ago
09.01.19
16 items
Jeezy & ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Confirm…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
T.I. To Kick Off New Podcast ‘ExpediTIously” In…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
Future Is Giving Away Scholarships At Each Stop…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
Ever Had An Awkward Encounter: This Spongebob Meme…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
Garcelle Beauvais Cast As First Black Female Lead…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
Missy Elliott Was Sick The Day Before The…
 5 days ago
08.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close