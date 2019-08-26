CLOSE
Access Houston
HomeAccess Houston

Access Houston | Lone Star College | ATLF Chucks & Crayons

Access Houston 8.25.19

Source: KG Smooth / KBXX

On this segment of Access Houston we talk to Dr. Quentin Wright, the President of Lone Star College-Houston North. He informs us that the state of Texas has a 60×30 Initiative for the majority of its residents ages 25-34 to have some form of higher education by 2030. So, we talk about educational attainment, completion rates, and registration.

Access Houston 8.25.19

Source: KG Smooth / KBXX

Our next conversation is with Fred Navarre, board chair for Achievement Through Leadership Foundation and Chapter Polemarch for Kappa Alpha Psi, and Kim Warren, Chapter President of Alpha Kappa Alpha. These two are here to tell us about their back-to-school event, Chucks & Crayons happening August 27th at Phil & Derek’s Jazz Lounge, as well as, what ATLF is doing in the community and how their are getting ready for the new school year.

Thank you for listening!

Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education
46 photos
back to school drive , community affairs , education

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 7 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close