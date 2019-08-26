Access Houston | Lone Star College | ATLF Chucks & Crayons

On this segment of Access Houston we talk to Dr. Quentin Wright, the President of Lone Star College-Houston North. He informs us that the state of Texas has a 60×30 Initiative for the majority of its residents ages 25-34 to have some form of higher education by 2030. So, we talk about educational attainment, completion rates, and registration.

Our next conversation is with Fred Navarre, board chair for Achievement Through Leadership Foundation and Chapter Polemarch for Kappa Alpha Psi, and Kim Warren, Chapter President of Alpha Kappa Alpha. These two are here to tell us about their back-to-school event, Chucks & Crayons happening August 27th at Phil & Derek’s Jazz Lounge, as well as, what ATLF is doing in the community and how their are getting ready for the new school year.

