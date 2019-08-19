CLOSE
Access Houston
HomeAccess Houston

Access Houston | 15th Annual Fun Day | Houston Circle of Hope

Access Houston 8.18.19

Source: KG Smooth / KBXX

On this segment of Access Houston we have Nicky Ferguson, and her daughter Layla, from Mocha Brown Productions to talk about the The Annual Community Fun Day, which celebrates 15 years of bringing families together with fun, laughter, and live music. Celebrate family with the atmosphere of Zydeco music with Zydeco Legend J. Paul Jr. and many more. There will also be a kids fun zone, small business market, and a back-to-school giveaway.

Access Houston 8.18.19

Source: KG Smooth / KBXX

Our next conversation is with Sonia Boyd and Quache Thomas from Houston Circle of Hope. The Circle Of Hope team is comprised of a group of professionals, dedicated to ensuring that client centered, integrated Mental Health Rehabilitative Services are provided for those in need. We talk about how your experiences train you, who they are and who they serve, as well as, what to expect from case management.

Thank you for listening!

Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health
11 photos
back to school , black mental health , community affairs

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close