Access Houston | 15th Annual Fun Day | Houston Circle of Hope

On this segment of Access Houston we have Nicky Ferguson, and her daughter Layla, from Mocha Brown Productions to talk about the The Annual Community Fun Day, which celebrates 15 years of bringing families together with fun, laughter, and live music. Celebrate family with the atmosphere of Zydeco music with Zydeco Legend J. Paul Jr. and many more. There will also be a kids fun zone, small business market, and a back-to-school giveaway.

Our next conversation is with Sonia Boyd and Quache Thomas from Houston Circle of Hope. The Circle Of Hope team is comprised of a group of professionals, dedicated to ensuring that client centered, integrated Mental Health Rehabilitative Services are provided for those in need. We talk about how your experiences train you, who they are and who they serve, as well as, what to expect from case management.

Thank you for listening!