Access Houston | Silence The Shame Shanti Das

On this segment of Access Houston we’re talking mental health with music industry veteran, Shanti Das. Shanti tells her story of dealing with mental health and talks about her non-profit Silence the Shame. Silence the Shame is a non-profit awareness, education and advocacy organization. Through community conversations, compelling content and other programs, our goals are to normalize the conversation, peel back the layers of shame to eliminate stigma and provide support for mental health/poverty.

Thanks for listening!