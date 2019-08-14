CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sebastian Telfair Did Not Take His 3.5 Year Prison Sentence Well [Video]

Ya hate to see it.

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Unfortunately, Sebastian Telfair got hit with a three-and-a-half-year sentence for gun charges this week. Footage of the former NBA point guard’s reaction in a Brooklyn court after learning his fate is painful to watch.

“Please don’t take me from society right now,” said Telfair, per the New York Post. “I am 34. I can go play in China for six years and take care of my family. I’m waiting for my daughter right now to get her period. Real mental illness because I wasn’t around … She hasn’t even gotten her period yet.”

Whoa. You can see the fear in the Brooklyn native’s eyes as he pleads not to be taken away (see clip below).

“I’m being convicted on purpose, that’s what the headline need to be,” Telfair can be heard saying, clearly none too pleased with the jury’s decision.

The Judge’s response was cold and sobering. “I’m not going to say very much, I’ve observed you throughout the trial,” said Judge John Hechtt per the New York Daily News. “I don’t think the people disagree… the judgement in this case sir, is what the jury convicted you of … You’ve achieved greatness in your life and this case doesn’t take that away.”

Ya hate to see it.

Sebastian Telfair Did Not Take His 3.5 Year Prison Sentence Well [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

sebastian telfair

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close