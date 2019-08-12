CLOSE
Kodak Black Apologizes To Yung Miami For Freestyle Saying He’d Punch Her In The Stomach

And he barely did that right.

Kodak Black's Homecoming Concert

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Kodak Black dropped some struggle bars while in the clink which he foolishly threatened to punch pregnant City Girls star Yung Miami in the stomach, prompting necessary slander. The walking parole violation apologized for his violent freestyle if you want to call it that.

Complex reports:

Black tweeted apologies to both Southside and Yung Mami before deleting them.

“#YungMiami Gimmicks Are For Suckas,” he wrote. “As I Sit Back I Realize How Petty That Move Was And As A Man It’s Certain Things We Refrain From.”

Black added he has no beef with Southside and wished the couple the best.

“Ain’t no smoke with you bra, f*ck that lame sh*t,” he wrote. “I pray y’all have a healthy baby and a prosperous life. Besides, b*tch, we got more hits to make.”

The apology came after Southside reacted to Kodak’s offensive lyrics. He went after the rapper in an Instagram Story, putting him down for being in jail in the first place.

The gimmick is actually Kodak Black rapping in the first place but what do we know?

Photo: WENN

Kodak Black Apologizes To Yung Miami For Freestyle Saying He’d Punch Her In The Stomach was originally published on hiphopwired.com

