Golden State Warrior Fan & Investor Banned 1-Year For Shoving Kyle Lowry During NBA Finals

Damn, there was so much going on OFF the court last night during the NBA Finals that we barely even talk about Toronto going up 2-1!

The NBA this afternoon banned Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens for one season and fined him $500,000 after he shoved Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and repeatedly cursed at him during Game 3 of the Finals on Wednesday.

The ban is effective immediately, including all Warriors team activities and carries from the 2019-20 regular season to the postseason! Stevens got ejected early in the fourth quarter for shoving Lowry and the 59-year-old Stevens directed “obscene language” in Lowry’s direction multiple times during the incident. The Warriors, by the way, lost by 14 last night despite Steph Curry going CRAZY with 47 points.

“A team representative must be held to the highest possible standard, and the conduct of Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens last night was beyond unacceptable and has no place in our league,” the league said in a statement. “As the review of this matter continues, Mr. Stevens will not be permitted to attend NBA games.”

Lowry himself added, “He’s not a good look for the ownership group they have. A guy like that, showing his true class, he shouldn’t be a part of our league. There’s just no place for that.”

Photos
