Don Toliver – “Best You Had” [NEW MUSIC]

Donny Womack out here. Don Toliver returns with his first single of 2019 in “Best You Had.”

2018 was already crazy enough for the Mo City native as not only did he drop a lauded tape, he officially signed to Travis Scott‘s Cactus Jack imprint and made a show-stealing appearance on “Can’t Say” from Scott’s Astroworld album. What does Don have up next for this year? You gotta keep it locked and watch what move he makes next.

Stream his latest, “Best You Had” below.

