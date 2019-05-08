CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Don Toliver – “Best You Had” [NEW MUSIC]

Donny Womack out here. Don Toliver returns with his first single of 2019 in “Best You Had.”

2018 was already crazy enough for the Mo City native as not only did he drop a lauded tape, he officially signed to Travis Scott‘s Cactus Jack imprint and made a show-stealing appearance on “Can’t Say” from Scott’s Astroworld album. What does Don have up next for this year? You gotta keep it locked and watch what move he makes next.

Stream his latest, “Best You Had” below.

RELATED: Travis Scott Drops “Can’t Say” Video Featuring Don Toliver [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: Don Toliver Gets Busy On His Donny Womack Mixtape [NEW MUSIC]

don toliver

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
16 items
Jeezy & ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Confirm…
 15 hours ago
08.30.19
T.I. To Kick Off New Podcast ‘ExpediTIously” In…
 16 hours ago
08.30.19
Future Is Giving Away Scholarships At Each Stop…
 16 hours ago
08.30.19
Ever Had An Awkward Encounter: This Spongebob Meme…
 17 hours ago
08.30.19
Garcelle Beauvais Cast As First Black Female Lead…
 21 hours ago
08.30.19
Missy Elliott Was Sick The Day Before The…
 1 day ago
08.30.19
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 1 day ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 3 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 3 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close