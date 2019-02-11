CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Travis Scott Performs “Stop Trying To Be God” And “No Bystanders” At 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO]

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Travis Scott may have gone home empty-handed at the 2019 Grammy Awards but he made damn sure to turn that stage out. Performing with Earth, Wind And Fire and James Blake, Scott began singing on the stairs for the back half of “Stop Trying To Be God” from Astroworld before setting up his own version of Thunderdome for the Swae Lee featured “No Bystanders.”

The fun part about Travis’ performance? He brought his own crowd of fans to the stage to rock out, including a customary stage dive to boot. Watch the full performance below.

RELATED: Travis Scott Drops “Can’t Say” Video Featuring Don Toliver [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: Travis Scott Donates $100,000 To Workshop Houston

2019 grammy awards , Travis Scott

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lark Voorhies To Talk Mental Health Struggles with…
 10 hours ago
02.18.20
10 items
Boosie Weighs In On Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Coming…
 12 hours ago
02.18.20
Selena Archive
Selena’s Life, Legacy To Be Celebrated At Tribute…
 12 hours ago
02.18.20
‘Recess’ Actor Jason Davis Dead At 35
 13 hours ago
02.18.20
15 items
15 Times Good Husband & Father Boris Kodjoe…
 13 hours ago
02.18.20
15 items
Nicki Minaj Shows Twerk Progression & Shuts Down…
 14 hours ago
02.18.20
Damon Dash Sues Ex-Wife Rachel Roy for Fraud
 16 hours ago
02.18.20
‘Queen of Katwe’ Actress, Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Dies…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
10 items
“It’s A Real B*tch Birthday”: Megan Thee Stallion…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
15 items
You Feeling Steph Curry’s Baecation Pics With Wifey…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
15 items
Chaka Khan Gets Dragged Through The Fire Over…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai Wed In Bahamas
 2 days ago
02.16.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
14 items
Was Aaron Gordon Robbed AGAIN At The Dunk…
 3 days ago
02.17.20
Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang East Point Restaurant…
 4 days ago
02.15.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close