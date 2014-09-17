CLOSE
Cashout Talks “Let’s Get It” with Kiotti + Translates His Hit Record [video]

 

What’s up Houston??? Hardbody Kiotti checking in on my “Radio Boss” business. Had a chance to chop it up with my homey Cash Out. Came thru to host “New Ish At 9” with myself & DJ B Ryte, & we caught up!

Cash Out makes those anthems!!! “Cashin’ Out”, “She Twerkin”, & his newest jam “Let’s Get It”. I just had one problem. I COULDN’T UNDERSTAND THE HOOK!!! Thankfully Cash Out was gracious enough to break it down for me. Enjoy!

Check Out “She Wanna Ride” ft Shanell (YMCMB)

I checked out the whole “Let’s Get It” album. It’s well worth the listen. With features from Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Ty Dolla Sign, & a few more heavy hitters, it’s solid.

