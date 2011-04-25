EXCLUSIVE***Shanell Talks Meeting Wayne, Young Money & “Taking Herself There”

Lil’ Wayne’s record label Young Money boasts talented individuals like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Mack Maine, Jae Millz,Corey Gunz, Lil’ Twist, Gudda Gudda, Lil’ Chuckee and Shanell aka SNL. While Drake and Nicki Minaj have both released a platinum plus album the rest of the band awaits their chance to shine. Shanell is more than an artist though, having been classically trained in dance, she choreographed and is Artistic Director of Lil’ Wayne’s “I’m Still Music 2” tour. Not only has Shanell penned songs for artists like Neyo, Jennifer Hudson and Kelis, etc.. Her mixtape “Shut Up & Listen” has generated over 2 million downloads and Shanell has even started her own accessory line “Gypsy’s Closet” where you can find some of her unique nose rings.

Shanell stopped by TheUrbanDaily offices where she spoke to me about first meeting Lil’ Wayne, who’s up next in Young Money, her new album, sister–D-Woods and having to please herself then writing a song about it called “My Buttons!”

