CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

***EXCLUSIVE***Shanell Talks Meeting Wayne, Young Money & “Taking Herself There”

Lil’ Wayne’s record label Young Money boasts talented individuals like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Mack Maine, Jae Millz,Corey Gunz, Lil’ Twist, Gudda Gudda, Lil’ Chuckee and Shanell aka SNL. While Drake and Nicki Minaj have both released a platinum plus album the rest of the band awaits their chance to shine. Shanell is more than an artist though, having been classically trained in dance, she choreographed and is Artistic Director of Lil’ Wayne’s “I’m Still Music 2” tour. Not only has Shanell penned songs for artists like Neyo, Jennifer Hudson and Kelis, etc.. Her mixtape “Shut Up & Listen” has generated over 2 million downloads and Shanell has even started her own accessory line “Gypsy’s Closet” where you can find some of her unique nose rings.

Shanell stopped by TheUrbanDaily offices where she spoke to me about first meeting Lil’ Wayne, who’s up next in Young Money, her new album, sister–D-Woods and having to please herself then writing a song about it called “My Buttons!”

Watch Here:

Lil Wayne Supports Young Money Artist Shanell In Miami [PHOTOS]

Shanell From Young Money Models “Married To The Mob” Fall Collection [PHOTOS]

drake , lil wayne , nicki minaj , Shanell , young money

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
All Star Weekend Migos Album Release Party
JT Of City Girls To Drop ‘First Day…
 4 hours ago
10.08.19
Tyler Perry Squashes Beef With Spike Lee, Names…
 8 hours ago
10.08.19
9 items
Sony Announces PlayStation 5 For Holiday 2020
 8 hours ago
10.08.19
RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary At Art For Life Sponsored By Bombay Sapphire Gin
Dave Chappelle Announces One-Night Only Stop At House…
 9 hours ago
10.08.19
Lupita Nyong’o Spits Bars As “Troublemaker” On ‘The…
 9 hours ago
10.08.19
HBO Tapped Pusha T To Remix Theme Song…
 10 hours ago
10.08.19
FOX’s MasterChef To Host Houston Auditions
 12 hours ago
10.08.19
9 items
Love & Pregnancy: Erica Mena Is Glowing With…
 13 hours ago
10.08.19
Wesley Snipes Criticizes ‘New Jack City’ Sequel For…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
Rihanna Is Releasing A Visual Autobiography
 1 day ago
10.07.19
Dave Free Parts Ways With TDE To Start…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Hauls In Record $93.5M Opening…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
50 Cent Producing Docuseries On Tekashi 6ix9ine &…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha’s Questionable Parenting Decision Might Actually…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
44 items
Black Hollywood Came Out (And Showed Out) For…
 2 days ago
10.06.19
Halle Berry Redefines The Meaning Of Thirst Trap
 3 days ago
10.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close