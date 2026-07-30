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Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 155

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 155

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on July 30, 2026
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Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps dropping during a buzzy week dominated by Cardi B clapping back at critics of her slimmer-trimmer figure, David Jonsson being crowned as the new Black Panther, DJ Envy’s baffling booty blunder on The Breakfast Club, 21 Savage publicly thirsting over big mama Latto on the gram, the AKAs prettying up Vegas at their 72nd Boule, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Yung Miami making her return to the series after making it rain at Hot 97’s star-studded Summer Jam concert in Jersey.

The solo City Girl emptied Goyard bags stuffed with cash during her crowd-rocking performance of smash hit “Spend Dat” which immediately trended across social media.

Hosted by Nessa, Mornings with Mero Team, and DJ Drewski, this year’s star-studded Summer Jam also featured Ice Spice, French Montana, Mariah The Scientist, and New Jersey’s own Fetty Wap, who returned home for a special performance.

Other notable performers included Da Baby, G Herbo, Natalie Nunn, Cash Cobain, Stove God Cooks, Conway The Machine, and many more.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Latto slaying, along with Cardi B and Olandria giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Draya Michele, Porsha Williams, Angela Simmons, Love Island USA star Aniya Harvey, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

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Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 155 was originally published on bossip.com

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