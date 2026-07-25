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Travis Porter Talk Hip-Hop Legacy: "We're the Influencers"

Travis Porter Talk Hip-Hop Legacy: "We're the Influencers"

The members of Atlanta-based group Travis Porter discuss their influential legacy in hip-hop, and how they've left an indelible mark on the culture.

Published on July 24, 2026
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Atlanta legends Travis Porter pulled up to “Posted on the Corner” with DJ Misses and Incognito, and the energy was undeniable. Joined by producer DJ Spins, the group opened up about their new music, their legacy, and the personal growth that keeps them grounded after all these years.

New Music & Party Pack

Travis Porter has a new project, Party Pack,and the group broke down the concept, explaining it comes loaded with “Plan A, Plan B, and party favors.” And that’s not all they’ve got cooking. Travis Porter revealed an unreleased R&B album titled R and T is sitting in the vault, ready to drop when the time is right.

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To keep Party Pack feeling authentic, the crew got creative in the studio. Instead of the usual clean booth setup, they recorded several tracks with a single mic placed right in the middle of the room. With girls chanting in the background, they captured a real party vibe you can’t fake. That raw energy is exactly what they wanted listeners to feel.

Believe in Yourself: Real Talk for the Youth

The conversation turned reflective when the group discussed their footprint on the culture. They know today’s artists borrow heavily from the blueprint they built. “The rap game take a little piece of what we put together and make their own sound,” one member shared. “I can kind of hear us on some of the new stuff that’s out right now.” Real recognize real.

The group also reminisced about their HBCU tour runs, and the love was mutual. They named Albany State as one of the most electric stops on the circuit, while Howard University earned praise for being nothing short of “pristine.” HBCU culture and Travis Porter go hand in hand.

After all these years, what keeps them together? A solid foundation and mutual respect. DJ Spins pushes them to redo verses and sharpen every track, and they welcome the critique. The talk got deep when one member shared a lesson on peace: “I used to think, I gotta win every time. And it wasn’t until I kept losing and I was still happy. I was like, oh, I’m good.”

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Travis Porter Talk Hip-Hop Legacy: "We're the Influencers" was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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