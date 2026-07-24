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Destiny’s Child New Music Coming Soon.

Fans of Destiny’s Child have a reason to get excited. Mathew Knowles, the group’s longtime manager and father of Beyoncé, says new Destiny’s Child

Published on July 24, 2026

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Source: KBXX / KBXX

Fans of Destiny’s Child have a reason to get excited. Mathew Knowles, the group’s longtime manager and father of Beyoncé, says new Destiny’s Child music is on the way.

During recent interviews, Knowles revealed that fans could soon hear new Destiny’s Child material, including never-before-heard remixes featuring the voices of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

Knowles said the project will bring back the sound of one of the most successful girl groups in music history. Destiny’s Child became a global sensation with hits like “Say My Name,” “Survivor,” and “Independent Women.”

The announcement has fans talking about a possible return of one of R&B’s most influential groups. Destiny’s Child may have ended its original run years ago, but the group’s music and legacy continue to inspire fans around the world.

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