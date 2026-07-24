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KeKe Palmer to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Keke Palmer is adding another major accomplishment to her already remarkable caree

Published on July 24, 2026

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Keke Palmer is adding another major accomplishment to her already remarkable career. The actress, singer, television host, producer, and author has been selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the Class of 2027, recognizing more than two decades of success in the entertainment industry.

Palmer first captured national attention in 2006 with her breakout role in Akeelah and the Bee, where she starred as a determined young girl competing in the National Spelling Bee. The performance established her as one of Hollywood’s brightest young talents.

She went on to star in Nickelodeon’s hit series True Jackson, VP, becoming one of the network’s youngest stars to lead a live-action sitcom. As her career evolved, Palmer successfully transitioned into adult roles with standout performances in films including Hustlers, Jordan Peele’s Nope, and One of Them Days.

Beyond acting, Palmer has enjoyed success as a recording artist, Emmy Award-winning television host, producer, podcast host, and bestselling author. Her versatility and charisma have made her one of the entertainment industry’s most recognizable and respected performers.

Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is the latest milestone in a career that has inspired audiences for more than 20 years. From child star to award-winning entertainer, Keke Palmer continues to prove why she’s one of Hollywood’s

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