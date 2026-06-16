Your Guide To World Cup Fan Zones, Experiences & Where To Stay In NY, NJ & Philly

New York City and surrounding areas host 14 World Cup matches, including the final, drawing billions of global viewers.

Official fan zones and free community events across the region provide access to the tournament for locals and visitors.

The World Cup's return to the U.S. marks the largest edition yet, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches.

Source: PEDRO UGARTE / Getty

After the winter we just had, New York is ready to be outside. And with the FIFA World Cup 2026™ coming to the New York/New Jersey area, this summer promises to be one for the books. With the global soccer tournament already in full swing, the Northeast region is alive with World Cup energy. Here’s the good news—you don’t need a match ticket to get involved in the festivities. Whether you’re a local or visiting from out of town, there’s plenty to do and see in the city and beyond. From watch parties to fan zones and everything in between, this is a great time to experience everything the NY metropolitan area has to offer. Here’s your guide to celebrating the World Cup across New York, New Jersey—plus a few highlights from Philadelphia.

It’s June, and New York has a lot going on. It’s Pride month, the Knicks are in the NBA Finals, and the famously festive Puerto Rican Day Parade lands right on opening weekend of the World Cup. New York/New Jersey will serve as a joint host city for the global soccer tournament—with matches held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Philly will also host matches—as one of 16 host cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

8 MATCHES IN NYNJ — NYNJ will host eight matches including the final on July 19, expected to be the most-watched sporting event in history.

6 MATCHES IN PHILLY — Philly will host six matches including a July 4th match on the 250th birthday of the United States.

With more than six billion spectators expected to follow the 2026 tournament, the excitement is real. Though FIFA, the governing body behind the World Cup, hasn’t been without controversy surrounding this year’s event, this is still a major moment for diasporic communities worldwide. It’s a reason to come together, celebrate culture, and experience collective joy.

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New York City is one of the best places in the world to do exactly that. The city’s tapestry of cultural enclaves reflect the tournament itself—with vibrant Caribbean, African, Latin American communities, and many more, woven throughout all five boroughs. With the world’s biggest stage in soccer coming to town, New York is ready to make some noise.

Source: Mirrorpix / Getty

WHY THIS WORLD CUP IS HISTORIC

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the largest tournament in the competition’s history. Returning to the U.S. for the first time since 1994, the expanded format will feature 48 national teams competing across a record 104 matches for soccer’s most coveted prize.

The 2026 tournament is especially momentous for several countries making their World Cup debut. Curaçao, Cape Verde, Jordan, and Uzbekistan have all qualified for the tournament for the first time ever. Meanwhile, Haiti and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are returning to the competition for the first time since 1974, ending a 52-year absence from soccer’s biggest stage.

Whether you’re cheering from the stands or your neighborhood watch party, these are the dates to know for matches at MetLife Stadium.

June 13 — Brazil vs. Morocco 6:00pm

June 16 — France vs. Senegal 3:00pm

June 22 — Norway vs. Senegal 8:00pm

June 25 — Ecuador vs. Germany 4:00pm

June 27 — Panama vs. England 5:00pm

June 30 — Round of 32 (TBD) 5:00pm

July 5 — Round of 16 (TBD) 4:00pm

July 19 — The Final (TBD) 3:00pm

Schedule is in Eastern Time.

THE PHILLY SCHEDULE: SIX GAMES AND A JULY 4TH

Philadelphia will host six World Cup matches, including a game on Independence Day. Here’s when the World Cup comes to Lincoln Financial Field.

June 14 — Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador 7:00pm

June 19 — Brazil vs. Haiti 8:30pm

June 22 — France vs. Iraq 5:00pm

June 25 — Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire 4:00pm

June 27 — Croatia vs. Ghana 5:00pm

July 4 — Round of 16 (TBD) 5:00pm

Schedule is in Eastern Time.

OFFICIAL FAN ZONES IN NYC, NEW JERSEY & PHILLY

With more World Cup-themed events popping up daily across NYC, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, you don’t need a match ticket to experience game day energy. For the full experience, head to these official fan zones and join the party.

“When I think back on my first World Cup, some of my most meaningful memories weren’t in the stadium, they were in the fan zones, surrounded by thousands of people brought together by a pure love of the game.” NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Queens Group Stage HQ

📍USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center / Queens, NY

June 11–June 27

Open daily during the World Cup group stage, this is the place to experience “The World’s Game in the World’s Borough.” Expect a major World Cup gathering with music, entertainment, and a strong community vibe. Free general admission is available with codes FWC26NYNJ or QUEENSHQ (while supplies last). Special performances include NAS (June 12), Ella Mai (June 17), and Busta Rhymes (June 27)—separate ticket purchase required. Get your tickets and join the celebration.

Bronx Fan Zone

📍Bronx Terminal Market / Bronx, NY

June 13–14

Celebrate opening weekend at the Bronx Fan Zone, where matches will be shown on the big screen, including Brazil vs. Morocco on Saturday and Germany vs. Curaçao on Sunday. With food, games, skill drills, and live DJs—it’s a great way to kick off the tournament. Learn more and reserve your free ticket before you head out.

Brooklyn Fan Zone

📍Brooklyn Bridge Park / Brooklyn, NY

June 13–July 19

Open daily 12pm–10pm

This Adidas-sponsored fan zone is going to be massive—featuring high-energy watch parties, live music, a beer garden, and chances to shop and play soccer. Scheduled performances include PinkPantheress and Larry June. Admission is free, but advance registration is required. Note: entry is subject to capacity even if you have a reservation. You may want to arrive early for this one. Check here for important information. Ticket information to be announced.

Staten Island Fan Zone

📍SIUH Community Park / Staten Island, NY

June 29–July 2

Need a break from the city? It may be worth venturing out to the Staten Island Fan Zone at SIUH Community Park—billed as a more relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere right on the water. The site is about a 10-minute walk from the Staten Island Ferry, which is free from Whitehall Terminal in Lower Manhattan. As you sail across the harbor, you’ll get amazing views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and the Manhattan skyline. More details to be announced including where to grab tickets.

Telemundo Fan Village at Rockefeller Center

📍Rockefeller Center / Manhattan, NY

Open to the public July 6–19

Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, the rink at Rockefeller Center will become a soccer pitch as part of this immersive fan experience. With its central location and iconic backdrop, this is sure to be a premier watch party destination. Learn more.

Jersey Fan Hub

📍Sports Illustrated Stadium / Harrison, NJ

June 13–July 15

The official New Jersey fan experience is open on select dates throughout the tournament. Watch live matches on the pitch, enjoy live entertainment and more throughout the stadium. See the full schedule and reserve your free tickets.

FIFA Fan Festival

📍Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park / Philadelphia, PA

June 11–July 19

Philly’s official FIFA Fan Festival runs through the entire tournament, from the opening match to the final. Watch live matches alongside concerts, community programming, and a local vendor marketplace. Highlighting the city’s diverse communities, the festival is set up to be a family-friendly experience. Admission is free with advance registration. Register here and learn more.

FREE FAN EXPERIENCES & SPOTS TO CHECK OUT

Beyond the official fan zones, the whole region is getting involved. Whether you’re a local discovering your city in a new light or visiting from out of town, the tournament invites everyone to experience the area like never before.

Queens Soccer Festival

📍Soccer Center NYC / Queens

June 11–July 19

Watch, play, and shop at this free fan experience in Astoria, Queens. Sponsored by Adidas, watch parties at the Soccer Center NYC run through to the final, while visitors can also step onto the field and browse the latest Adidas FIFA World Cup 26™ gear on site. Register online to reserve your spot.

World Cup, World Cultures

📍American Museum of Natural History / Manhattan

June 13, 11am–8pm

Kick off opening weekend at one of New York’s most iconic institutions. The World Cup, World Cultures celebration features all-day, all-ages programming including soccer clinics, live performances, and watch parties on the big screen. Free with museum admission. Reserve your spot and check the match viewing schedule—select games will be screened throughout the tournament.

Bronx Block Party World Cup 2026 Festival

📍Macombs Dam Park / Bronx

June 19, 12pm–5:30pm

Celebrate Juneteenth in the Boogie Down at South Bronx United’s Bronx Block Party. Watch the match of the day—USA vs. Australia—and take part in soccer clinics, mini tournaments, and activities for the whole family. Tickets are free—register here.

Nike House of Merc

📍21 Mercer St / Manhattan

Open now til July 19

This hypebae-approved Nike activation is part exclusive retail experience, part curated exhibit. The design-forward pop-up gives a nod to the history of the iconic Nike Mercurial football boot, as well as Nike’s long-standing presence on Mercer Street in SoHo.

House of Goal NY

📍Industry City / Brooklyn

July 3–19

This July, House of Goal NY arrives in Brooklyn for a free fan fest celebrating the World Cup through music, art, food, and culture. Ride the N/R/D down to 36th Street to get to Industry City, where there’s a lot more to do and see. Claim your tickets and see the full schedule.

Reggaeton Rave

📍Industry City / Brooklyn

July 3, 8pm

Day one of House of Goal NY launches with Reggaeton Rave—a Friday night dance party serving reggaeton, dembow, house music, and more. Separate ticket purchase is required for this one—from $22. Get your tickets here.

Michelob ULTRA Pitchside Club

📍The Standard, High Line / Manhattan

July 14–19

Drop in for free match viewing all week—ending with the final on Sunday. On July 16, customize your own limited-edition Michelob ULTRA x Hypebeast kit. July 17, Men in Blazers bring their live show to the club. Admission is free—register here.

Flag Cities 2026

📍Jersey City, Leonia, Secaucus, Newark, East Rutherford, Bayonne & Paterson

Select dates from June 12–July 3

Experience matchday energy beyond the stadium across seven New Jersey cities hosting World Cup festivities. Eat, play, shop, and vibe—each Flag Cities event will feature live match viewing, great food, kids’ soccer clinics, and fun for the whole family. Admission is free—reserve your spot.

WHERE TO WATCH ACROSS THE CITY

A great watch party is everything—where fans come together to ride the highs and lows of every match. There’s no shortage of venues hosting World Cup watch parties this summer. From bars and restaurants to cultural spaces and theaters—the options are as diverse as the region itself. Here are a few we’ll be checking out.

Pier 57

📍25 11th Ave / Manhattan

June 11–July 19

One of New York’s best food halls is screening matches daily from 11am–8pm. With Market 57’s impressive spread of over a dozen eateries—curated by the James Beard Foundation—the hardest part is deciding what to eat. Chelsea Market, Little Island, the High Line, and the Whitney Museum are all within walking distance.

The People’s Forum

📍320 W 37th St / Manhattan

The People’s Forum will host free World Cup watch parties, with more match screenings to be announced as the tournament progresses. A neighborhood institution rooted in political engagement and cultural programming, this is a space for community learning, organizing, and dialogue. Free to attend—register online.

El Museo del Barrio

📍1230 Fifth Ave / Manhattan

July 19, 3pm–9pm

El Museo del Barrio will host a final watch party with live music, artmaking, and more—powered by a community that knows how to celebrate. Wear your team colors and close out the tournament where culture and community meet. Free to attend—register here.

MoMA PS1

📍22-25 Jackson Ave / Queens

July 19, 3pm

Housed in a former public school, MoMA PS1 is a defining space for contemporary art in Queens. Think “experimental exhibition space” over a traditional art museum. For the final, it becomes a courtyard community watch party with food, fans, and neighbors. Free with RSVP—ticket info to be announced.

MORE TO EXPLORE

The World Cup is the perfect excuse to get outside and experience everything the area has to offer. This summer, there’s plenty to do between matches. Check out these one-of-a-kind experiences—all near watch parties and fan zones, so you can easily pair them with matchday plans.

The Whitney Museum

📍Meatpacking District / Manhattan

Admission is free every Friday from 5pm–10pm. Explore exhibitions (including the Whitney Biennial 2026), live performances, global DJ sets, and city views from the museum terrace. Plus, enjoy live match screenings and special programming throughout. Plan your visit.

Queens Night Market

📍Flushing Meadows Corona Park / Queens

Saturdays 4pm–midnight

With the World Cup in town, there’s no better time to experience Queens’ largest street food gathering. The sprawling outdoor market features 100+ vendors serving food, art, merchandise, and performances. Discover why Queens is the most diverse borough in NYC. The Queens fan zone, Queens Zoo, and Queens Museum are all nearby. Free to attend and easy to reach on the 7 train to 111th Street.

James Beard Foundation World Cup Dinner Series

📍Pier 57 / Manhattan

July 8, 15 & 16

From the tournament to the table, the James Beard Foundation is hosting a themed dinner series highlighting World Cup countries and their cuisines. Each dinner features two chefs from opposing World Cup countries for a cross-culinary dining experience—with a cocktail reception, multi-course menu, curated pairings, and a Q&A with the chefs. This one’s for the serious foodie who’s up for the splurge—tickets start at $195.

July 8 — England vs. Australia

July 15 — Colombia vs. Argentina

July 16 — Mexico vs. Korea

WHERE TO STAY: HOTELS FOR EVERY BUDGET

For those who manage to snag a last-minute ticket—or simply want to be part of the surrounding fan events, where you stay will shape the experience, for sure. Whether you’re seeking boutique accommodations or a no-frills place to rest during your stay, our hotel picks balance location, quality, and a range of price points.

Note: Expect hotel prices to climb significantly on match days. The weekend of the final is when prices truly peak.

Pod Times Square

📍Midtown West / Manhattan

Simple, unfussy, and straight to the point. You get what you pay for, without sacrificing service and cleanliness. Yes, the rooms are small, but the Midtown West location is the real selling point. Steps away from nightlife in Hell’s Kitchen, shopping and sightseeing at Hudson Yards, and the energy of Times Square and the Theater District.

Check availability

EVEN Hotel Long Island City

📍Long Island City / Queens

Queens is a great option for those who prefer staying outside of the hustle and bustle of Midtown. Located near Queensboro Plaza subway station, you’re just a short ride on the 7/N/W to Manhattan. Guests can enjoy rooftop dining, a modern fitness center, and easy access to cultural stops like MoMA PS1. A solid mid-range option for staying just outside of the busiest part of the city. Learn more about how to celebrate the World Cup in Long Island City.

Check availability

Hotel Riu Plaza Manhattan Times Square

📍Theater District / Manhattan

Stay in the heart of the action at this Times Square location. Just a five-minute walk from the official World Cup Fan Village at Rockefeller Center, you’ll be right near one of the city’s main hubs for official fan events. The surrounding Midtown area offers plenty to see and do, including Broadway shows, Times Square attractions, and a mix of casual and upscale dining.

Check availability

Boro Hotel

📍Long Island City / Queens

This sleek stay in Long Island City is a strong base for experiencing the World Cup beyond Manhattan. The Museum of the Moving Image is also walkable, with a slate of World Cup programming planned including watch parties, family activities, and special screenings. From here, take the 7 train to the Queens Group Stage HQ fan zone. And with Manhattan just a few stops away, you’ll be well-connected to festivities all around the city.

Check availability

Motto by Hilton New York City Chelsea

📍Chelsea / Manhattan

The Motto in Chelsea is a solid choice in a fabulous location featuring an abundance of restaurants and attractions nearby. Here, you’ll be walking distance from Madison Square Park, Koreatown, and the Flatiron District. Venture further west and you’ll find the High Line, Pier 57, and Chelsea Market.

Check availability

Archer Hotel New York

📍Midtown South / Manhattan

The 22-story Archer Hotel resides in the Garment District—walkable to the fan village at Rockefeller Center, Bryant Park, and Times Square. The rooftop bar features stunning city views. Close to multiple subway lines including the 7/B/D/F/M at Bryant Park for easy access across the city.

Check availability

CIVILIAN Hotel

📍Midtown West / Manhattan

The CIVILIAN gives retro luxury from Manhattan’s Theater District. Broadway-inspired design details set the tone, paired with upscale service. This boutique option is just steps from Broadway theaters and walkable to Times Square and the fan village at Rockefeller Center.

Check availability

Courtyard by Marriott Lyndhurst Meadowlands

📍Lyndhurst, NJ

A polished, no-fuss stay just minutes from MetLife Stadium, this Marriott property offers all the essentials to keep you comfortable. Nearby, enjoy shopping and entertainment at the sprawling American Dream Mall and live racing and events at Meadowlands Racetrack.

Check availability

Hampton Inn & Suites Teaneck Glenpointe

📍Teaneck, NJ

About a 15-minute drive to MetLife Stadium, this parkside hotel is a solid New Jersey option. Clean, modern, and located just off the I-95, it’s a convenient base for getting to and from World Cup celebrations across New Jersey and New York.

Check availability

W Hoboken

📍Hoboken, NJ

The W Hoboken resides on the waterfront overlooking the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline. The views are gorgeous, and getting to Manhattan is easy—the PATH train and NJ Transit just a five-minute walk from the hotel. Hoboken itself is worth exploring, with restaurants lining Washington Street and Pier A Park a short stroll away.

Check availability

Penn’s View Hotel

📍Philadelphia, PA

Stay in the heart of Philadelphia’s historic Old City district, where you’ll be steps from the city’s most iconic sites including the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. Penn’s Landing waterfront district is right outside, along the Delaware River.

Check availability

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia

📍Philadelphia, PA

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco occupies a beautifully preserved 1907 building surrounded by major Philly attractions including historic sites, boutiques, galleries, and Old City nightlife. This is a stylish mid-range option designed with rich period touches throughout, highlighting the property’s distinct old-world charm.

Check availability

Anna & Bel

📍Philadelphia, PA

If you’re heading to Philly for the World Cup, Anna & Bel offers a peaceful retreat in the city’s Fishtown section. There’s plenty to do and see nearby, from nightlife, shopping, and dining—with all the charm of this historic waterfront neighborhood.

Check availability

Your Guide To World Cup Fan Zones, Experiences & Where To Stay In NY, NJ & Philly was originally published on hellobeautiful.com