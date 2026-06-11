American Idol Turns 24

Frederick M. Brown

Twenty-four years ago today, television changed forever. On June 11, 2002, American Idol premiered in America and at the time nobody knew that this summer replacement show was about to become one of the biggest entertainment phenomenons we’ve ever seen.bLooking back now, it’s hard to explain to younger generations just how exciting American Idol felt in those early years. This was the turn of the millennium. Social media didn’t exist the way we know it today. There was no scrolling to vote, no viral TikTok clips, no fandom group chats. Instead, America sat down together, watched television together and for one of the first times on this scale… picked the winner together. You grabbed the house phone. You grabbed the cell phone. Somebody tied up the line. Somebody yelled because they couldn’t make another call. It sounds funny now, but it genuinely felt revolutionary.

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And before we even got attached to contestants, let’s talk about what made American Idol become appointment television: the auditions. Long before things “went viral,” auditions were going viral in living rooms. Everybody remembers sitting around laughing at the absolutely terrible auditions, people showing up with confidence levels that did not match their vocals and Simon Cowell becoming public enemy number one every Tuesday night. Simon, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson became icons because of that chemistry. But eventually something happened every season — the jokes stopped and suddenly we started caring. We learned people’s stories. We watched contestants improve. We became invested. We started arguing in schools, workplaces and barbershops over who deserved to win.

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And speaking of winning — American Idol gave us stars. Not reality TV stars. Actual stars. Kelly Clarkson became the blueprint and turned her win into one of the most successful careers in television and music. Carrie Underwood became country royalty. Jennifer Hudson didn’t even win and still became an EGOT and one of the most respected voices of her generation. Ruben Studdard gave us one of the biggest finales in TV history. But if you know me, then you already know I have to stop and give love to Fantasia. I remember those days vividly. My family was all in. House phone. Cell phones. Everybody voting. Everybody rooting. And when Fantasia won? It felt bigger than television. It felt like an event. It felt like Black America had somebody to celebrate. That season felt emotional and unforgettable.

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What’s even crazier is realizing that so many of today’s talent competition shows exist because American Idol proved audiences wanted participation. Shows like America’s Got Talent, The X Factor, The Four and so many others owe something to the lane Idol created. They all built on the idea that audiences didn’t just want to watch talent — they wanted to influence outcomes. That changed entertainment forever.,