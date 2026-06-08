The Three Albums That Made Me Believe Kanye Was Different

Kanye's albums showcase his versatility, from soul samples to polished stadium records.

The College Dropout announced Kanye's arrival as a vulnerable, thoughtful rap star.

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus represent Kanye's boundary-pushing creativity.

Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

There are very few artists where asking somebody their favorite album actually tells you something about who they are. Kanye West is one of those artists. Ask ten Kanye fans their favorite project and you’ll probably get ten completely different answers — and honestly, all of them could make a strong case. Somebody’s picking The College Dropout because they love soul samples and storytelling. Somebody else is choosing Graduation because they want polished stadium records. Another person is choosing 808s & Heartbreak because they love emotion and influence. That’s what makes Kanye one of the most fascinating artists of our generation: every era sounds different and each project feels like a snapshot of where he was creatively and personally. Whether you love him, disagree with him, miss older versions of him or still show up every release day, Kanye’s impact on music and culture is impossible to deny.

For me personally, my favorite Kanye album has always been The College Dropout. And honestly… maybe that says something about me. Because when I think about the Kanye that connected with me the most, I think about the artist that was hungry, different and proving people wrong. The College Dropout wasn’t supposed to work the way it did. At a time where hip-hop had a very specific image, Kanye showed up talking about insecurity, family, faith, ambition and everyday life while wearing polos and backpacks. This was the album that moved him from behind the boards and into the spotlight after helping create records for other artists. Songs like “All Falls Down,” “Jesus Walks,” “Slow Jamz,” and “Through the Wire” didn’t just become hits — they introduced a completely different kind of rap star. And whenever “All Falls Down” comes on? I still lose my mind. There’s something about that record that feels timeless. Looking back now, The College Dropout feels like the beginning of Kanye proving that hip-hop could be vulnerable, thoughtful, funny and still dominate the charts. That album didn’t just introduce Kanye West — it announced that music was changing.

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My second favorite Kanye album is My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and I genuinely think this might be his artistic masterpiece. This album feels less like a playlist and more like a movie. Every record feels intentional. Every feature feels like casting. Every beat feels oversized. Listening front to back takes you right back to that moment in time. But if there’s one track that will always define this album for me, it’s “Monster.” Hearing Kanye, Jay-Z, Rick Ross and Nicki Minaj all attack that record still feels legendary. And yes, as a Barb, I already know what people are going to say — Nicki stole the show — but everybody showed up. That song represented what made Kanye special during this era: he knew how to create moments bigger than himself.

My third favorite Kanye album is probably my most controversial pick: Yeezus. I think people overlooked this album when it first dropped because it was so different from what listeners expected. Yeezus sounded aggressive, industrial, experimental and futuristic. It wasn’t trying to make people comfortable. It was trying to challenge them. Records like “Black Skinhead” still appear everywhere years later because that energy never disappeared. You can throw Yeezus on right now and instantly feel activated. To me, that album represents one of Kanye’s greatest strengths — refusing to repeat himself. Every time people think they understand his formula, he tears it up and starts over.

That’s probably why Kanye’s legacy remains so interesting to discuss. Few artists have changed directions this many times while still influencing the sound of what comes next. From producing classics for others, to redefining rap albums, to creating records that become cultural moments, his fingerprints are everywhere. Even now, newer releases continue to spark conversation and push listeners to react one way or another. That’s the thing about Kanye West — he never really asks permission to create. So on his birthday, I’m celebrating an artist whose catalog still starts debates, starts memories and reminds us that music can sound completely different depending on what chapter of life you’re in. Now I gotta ask you the same question I ask every Kanye fan: what’s your favorite Kanye album? Because your answer says more about you than you think. Bennett Knows.