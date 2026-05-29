Latto Drops ‘Big Mama,’ Walks Back Retirement Album Comments

Source: Bre Johnson/Deonté Lee / BFA.com

Latto has officially released Big Mama, dropping the project just weeks after giving birth to her first child.

The Georgia Peach rapper continues to prove that motherhood hasn’t slowed her down one bit. While navigating life as a new mom, Latto was open with fans about experiencing postpartum depression, even tweeting at one point that Big Mama would be her “retirement album.”

However, shortly after the album’s release, she clarified those comments during an interview with Apple Music, admitting she underestimated the effect of postpartum depression and assuring fans that Big Mama will not be her final project.

The album is led by her single “GOMF” featuring GloRilla, further proving that whenever the duo links up, they know how to make a hit. The record flips “Yahhh!,” one of Soulja Boy’s tracks.

During Birthday Bash ATL, Soulja Boy told Hip-Hop Wired he immediately became a fan of Latto’s take on the record.

“It was crazy, I heard it, these songs that I did when I was in high school, people are still sampling, people still remixing them. Doing their own versions to them, I stamp it, she [Latto] doing her thing right now, she poppin’ it. Salute to Latto, shout out Latto.”

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Latto also built momentum heading into the album with “Business & Personal,” a standout record that had people talking before the full project dropped. Fans were also surprised to hear a guest appearance from her rumored boyfriend 21 Savage on “Hostage.”

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Big Mama has been speculation that Latto may have aimed a few bars at Cardi B on “Gimmie Dat.”

“B*tch said what? Let’s clock it. Really got a Hermès store in my closet. Talkin’ ’bout buyin’ big mama a bag like my n*gga ain’t already bought it. Like my n*gga ain’t comin’ off racks. Big bank over here, big facts. Wish a b*tch would get in that booth I’m callin’ up PlaqueBoyMax.”

Check out the full reactions to Latto’s new album, Big Mama below.