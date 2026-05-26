Houston Could See Heavy Rain and Storms Return Midweek

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After a long Memorial Day weekend, Tuesday is expected to feel more like a Monday for many Houstonians heading back to work and school. While the start of the week should remain fairly calm, forecasters say storm chances will begin increasing again by the middle of the week.

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Weather models show another disturbance moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a higher chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms across the Houston area. Most neighborhoods are expected to receive between 1 and 2 inches of rain, but isolated areas could see rainfall totals climb as high as 3 to 5 inches.

Meteorologists say some storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. While severe weather is not currently expected to become widespread, localized flooding could become an issue in areas that receive repeated rounds of heavy rain between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

The good news is the wet weather pattern is expected to move out by Friday. Houston should transition into a warmer and drier stretch heading into the weekend with lower rain chances and rising temperatures expected Saturday.

However, forecasters are still monitoring another possible storm system that could impact the Houston area later in the weekend. Residents are encouraged to stay weather aware as conditions continue to develop throughout the week.