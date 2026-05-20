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10 Celebrities We Caught on the 2025 Indianapolis 500 Red Carpet

From sports legends and viral personalities to music stars and Hollywood actors, the 2025 carpet was packed with unforgettable entrances and crowd reactions.

Published on May 20, 2026

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  • Celebrities brought star power and viral moments to the 2025 Indy 500 red carpet.
  • Sports legends like Tom Brady and Michael Strahan drew huge attention from fans and media.
  • The electric atmosphere was fueled by thousands of enthusiastic fans lining the carpet.
Tom Brady, Alex Rodriguez, Michael Strahan and Derek Jeter
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

10 Celebrities We Caught on the 2025 Indianapolis 500 Red Carpet

The countdown to the 2026 Indianapolis 500 is officially on, and before this year’s celebrities, athletes, and entertainers hit Indianapolis Motor Speedway, we’re looking back at some of the biggest moments from last year’s red carpet.

From sports legends and viral personalities to music stars and Hollywood actors, the 2025 carpet was packed with unforgettable entrances and crowd reactions.

Here are some of the standout moments we captured on video during race weekend:

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1. Terry Crews Brings the Energy

Nobody works a red carpet quite like Terry Crews. The actor and television personality instantly brought energy, personality, and viral moments the second he stepped onto the carpet.

2. Tom Brady Makes a Surprise Indy Appearance

One of the biggest sports legends in the world had fans doing double takes as Tom Brady made his way through the Indy 500 festivities.

3. Michael Strahan Pulls Up to the Track

From NFL Sundays to race weekend, Michael Strahan made an appearance that drew huge attention from fans and media alike.

4. Alex Rodriguez Walks the Carpet

A-Rod added more star power to the weekend while making his way down the carpet surrounded by cameras and fans.

5. Derek Jeter Makes a Major Appearance

Baseball legend Derek Jeter stepped onto the carpet bringing championship energy and one of the most talked-about celebrity appearances of the weekend.

6. Michael Evans Behling Brings Hollywood to Indy

The All American star made his way through the carpet taking photos, greeting fans, and adding even more Hollywood star power to race weekend.

7. Gretchen Wilson Pulls Up to the Carpet

Country star Gretchen Wilson made an appearance during the festivities as fans packed the carpet area throughout the day.

8. Kat McNamara Brings Hollywood Style to Indy

Actress Kat McNamara stepped onto the carpet bringing major fashion and red carpet energy to race weekend.

9. Omar Apollo Represents Indiana on the Carpet

Indiana native Omar Apollo brought hometown pride to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway while fans reacted to one of the coolest celebrity arrivals of the day.

10. The Fans Made the Carpet Feel Massive

One of the biggest moments wasn’t a celebrity at all. Thousands of fans lined the carpet creating one of the most electric atmospheres of race weekend as cameras rolled and celebrities made their entrances.

With the 2026 Indy 500 approaching, the big question now becomes: who’s next to hit the carpet this year?

10 Celebrities We Caught on the 2025 Indianapolis 500 Red Carpet was originally published on hot1009.com

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