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Watch Drake Glaze Kevin Durant In New KD19 Nike Commercial

Drake links with Kevin Durant to hilariously play a yes man while teasing the Nike KD19.

Published on May 20, 2026

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Fresh off the release of Iceman—and surprise-dropping two additional albums in Habibti and Maid Of Honour—Drake’s putting the focus on his NBA brethren, Kevin Durant.

The 6 God’s got his own Nike sub-brand in NOCTA, so the Houston Rockets star wants his expert opinion on his newest sneaker, the KD19.

Only Durant wants to make sure he gets Drake’s honest reaction, so he fakes him out with a few fake silhouettes first, only to learn that Drake glazes him the entire time.

The cringey yes-man routine starts with a pair of high-top Air Force 1s done up in red ostrich and royal blue leather, with the shaft of a cowboy boot.

“First thought, transcending the game. You need a banjo for those, those are crazy,” he says while freestyling a country song.

His real feelings are revealed when he looks into the camera and breaks the fourth wall like an episode of The Office, with a panicked look on his face.

Durant doubles down on the questionable footwear with a pair of the dad-approved Air Monarchs covered in white fur.

Drizzy sees no problem with Durant crossing people up with the “abominable snowmen” on his feet, so he can “dominate the Alaskan market” all whilst keeping his ankles warm. 

Finally, Durant reveals the real KD19, in a pearlized light blue colorway that he nicknamed “The Candies,” which also gets Drake’s approval as he begs to see more colorways.

Durant first debuted the sneaker with an all-red Rockets-appropriate colorway back in March.

The 19s feature a shell-like TPU upper with what Nike calls an “innovative dual-injection process,” with the first injection providing stability in the heel and midfoot. The second inspired the shoe’s distinctive dagger shape, which is the weapon of choice for reapers as a nod to his Slim Reaper nickname. Even the outsole grips represent him, since they’re in the shapes of his jersey numbers 7 and 35.

Beneath the stylings and inside the shoe, Nike adds its full-length Zoom Strobel, a 3D-molded sock liner, Cushlon 3.0 midsole, and a midfoot shank.

The KD19s launch in America on June 13, exclusively on SNKRS, with a global release on June 17.

See social media’s reaction to the KD19s and Drake hopping into his acting bag below.

Watch Drake Glaze Kevin Durant In New KD19 Nike Commercial was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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