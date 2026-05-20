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Eagles Star A.J. Brown Weds Kelsey Riley in Dream Ceremony

A.J. Brown and Kelsey Nicole Riley are officially married after celebrating with 200 guests during a romantic, Creole-inspired wedding weekend in Laguna Beach.

Published on May 20, 2026

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Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown is officially married.

The 28-year-old wide receiver tied the knot with longtime love Kelsey Nicole Riley during a lavish wedding weekend at Montage Laguna Beach. The couple celebrated with about 200 family members and friends, including several NFL standouts, in a ceremony that blended elegance, culture and personal meaning.

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Ring Ceremony - Green Carpet
Source: Caean Couto / Getty

Festivities began with a bayou-inspired welcome party on Friday, May 15, honoring Riley’s Creole heritage. Guests were then treated to an oceanfront ceremony and reception the following day, with everyone dressed in rich shades of brown as a playful nod to the groom’s last name.

“It was a wonderful celebration where we brought both sides of our families together to celebrate our union,” Riley told PEOPLE, describing the event as a dream come true.

The guest list included Eagles teammates Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith, along with DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel.

Brown and Riley’s love story began on X, formerly Twitter, where Brown first sent Riley a direct message. Their 2025 engagement was equally memorable, featuring a surprise performance by John Legend.

The wedding itself featured custom couture fashion, live music and meaningful tributes to the couple’s shared commitment to love, family and faith. For Brown and Riley, the unforgettable weekend was the perfect start to their next chapter together.

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