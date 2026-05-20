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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Attend Family Screening of “Michael”

Khloé Kardashian says the Kardashian family gathered at Kris Jenner’s house for a private screening of the upcoming Michael, with Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Lewis Hamilton among those in attendance.

Published on May 20, 2026

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The Kardashian family turned Kris Jenner’s home into a private movie theater for an early look at the upcoming Michael biopic.

On the Wednesday, May 20 episode of her Khloé in Wonderland podcast, Khloé Kardashian revealed that she joined her sisters and their significant others for a family screening of the highly anticipated film about the King of Pop.

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“I saw some of the Michael Jackson movie only because my mom had it at her house, and all the siblings went to watch it,” Khloé, 41, said.

The gathering included Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who later shared a photo of the film’s title card on Instagram and encouraged fans to watch it. Khloé said the screening also included Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker.

Khloé admitted she didn’t get to finish the movie because she had to leave early to put her two children to bed. Still, she said she enjoyed the cozy evening, especially since she got to spend time curled up next to her mother while her sisters sat with their partners.

Kim’s attendance was especially notable given her long-standing connection to the Jackson family. The reality star previously dated TJ Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson, during high school.

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