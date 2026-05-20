DDG Reveals How Long It Took Him To Make REAL Money from Streaming

Source: 97.9 The Box / Good Morning H-Town

DDG’s streaming career skyrocketed in just a few months, marking a new chapter in his journey as both an entertainer and entrepreneur. He quickly discovered that streaming wasn’t just a passing lane.. it turned into a serious revenue stream, outpacing what he was making off rapping. But instead of picking one over the other, DDG chose to keep his music front-and-center, finding a balance where he could push new tracks and albums while still feeding his online community with constant, authentic video content. For DDG, the fast-track streaming success became a way to expand his brand without letting go of the music that first inspired his fans.

According to DDG, that fan base is not tied to one lane. He said his supporters are spread across platforms, from Twitch and social media to music itself. He also pointed out that while not everyone watches full streams, plenty of people still catch the clips, which helps keep his presence strong across the internet. On the business side, DDG said streaming turned into real money fast, estimating it took about three to four months before he started seeing major income. He added that, at this point, he makes more money from streaming than from music, but stressed that music remains something he does because he genuinely loves it.

DDG also framed his current run as a bigger long-term play. He said streaming, radio appearances, concerts, and meet-and-greets all work together to show fans the full process of being an artist while creating income from multiple angles. More importantly, he sees that visibility as a way to build momentum around his music and grow excitement for the next time he hits the road. In his view, the more fans can follow the journey in real time, the bigger the energy will be when it is time for another tour, with more demand and even larger rooms waiting.

Check out the clip below.