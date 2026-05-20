Here Are The 5 Drake Songs Everybody’s Talking About

Drake released a trilogy of albums, showcasing his versatility across rap, emotional, and dance genres.

Collaborations with Future and PARTYNEXTDOOR on tracks like 'Ran To Atlanta' and 'Fortworth' are highlights for fans.

Tracks like 'Hoe Phase' and 'Make Them Cry' provide personal and reflective moments, reflecting on Drake's recent experiences.

Source: General / Radio One

I’m not even gonna lie — when Drake dropped not one, not two, but THREE albums in one night, the internet almost short-circuited. Between Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour, Drake gave fans 43 songs all at once, which honestly felt overwhelming at first… but after sitting with the music for a few days, there are definitely a handful of records that people cannot stop talking about.

The first song that really has the internet in a chokehold is “Ran To Atlanta” featuring Future and Molly Santana. That record feels cold, toxic, cinematic, and honestly exactly what people wanted from Iceman. Future and Drake together almost never miss, and fans are already calling it one of the standout records from the entire trilogy.

Then there’s “Hoe Phase” off Maid of Honour, which might quietly become one of the songs of the summer. Drake leaned all the way into fun, toxic, outside energy on this one, and the production instantly grabs you. People online are already saying this feels like the spiritual cousin to Honestly, Nevermind but with way more personality.

Another song people cannot stop posting about is “Fortworth” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR from Habibti. This is peak emotional Drake. Moody production, relationship tension, late-night driving energy — the exact type of record Drake fans love to sit with when they’re in their feelings. The chemistry between Drake and Party will forever work because they both understand toxic R&B better than almost anybody.

“Make Them Cry” is probably the heaviest song emotionally from the entire release. Drake opens up about his father’s cancer battle while also addressing everything that happened during the Kendrick Lamar feud. It feels personal, reflective, and honestly uncomfortable at times because you can hear how much the last couple years affected him mentally and emotionally.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

And finally, “Which One” featuring Central Cee is already becoming one of the biggest crossover records from the project. It’s catchy, smooth, and built perfectly for international streaming success. Drake knows exactly how to make records that travel globally, and this one feels designed to dominate playlists all summer long.

Overall, this whole release feels like Drake trying to remind everybody exactly who he is after one of the wildest years of his career. Between rap records, emotional records, dance vibes, and toxic anthems, he basically dropped something for every version of his fanbase all at once. Was three albums excessive? Maybe. Are people still streaming every single one anyway? Absolutely. Bennett Knows.