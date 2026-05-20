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Houston Weather Forecast: Stormy Pattern Continues Through the Week

A very wet weather pattern is settling over Southeast Texas, bringing daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through the

Published on May 20, 2026

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Storm clouds
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If you’re making outdoor plans in Houston this week, keep the umbrella handy.

A very wet weather pattern is settling over Southeast Texas, bringing daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and into Memorial Day. While it won’t rain all day every day, some storms could produce heavy downpours, street flooding, and gusty winds.

Wednesday

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s, with humidity remaining high.

Thursday

Thursday looks to be one of the wettest days of the week. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, and localized flooding could develop in low-lying areas. Highs will stay in the upper 70s.

Friday

Cloudy skies continue with more rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb back into the low to mid-80s.

Saturday

Another unsettled day with periods of sun mixed with heavy thunderstorms. Keep an eye on the radar if you have outdoor plans.

Sunday

Storm chances remain elevated, with highs around 81 degrees and muggy conditions.

Memorial Day Outlook

The holiday forecast remains unsettled, with scattered thunderstorms possible. It won’t be a complete washout, but there will likely be interruptions to outdoor activities.

What to Expect

  • Daily rain chances of 40% to 70%
  • Heavy downpours and possible street flooding
  • High humidity
  • Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s

Safety Tips

  • Never drive through flooded streets.
  • Monitor local forecasts for changing conditions.
  • Have a backup plan for outdoor events.

Bottom Line

Expect a soggy and stormy stretch across Houston through the weekend, with the heaviest rain likely on Thursday and additional thunderstorms possible each day after that. Keep your umbrella close and stay weather aware if you have outdoor plans.

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