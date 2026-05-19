Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Lupe Fiasco Sarcastically Roasts Fans For Food & Liquor Leak

Lupe Fiasco Sarcastically Roasts Fans For 'Food & Liquor' Leak

Lupe Fiasco is currently touring in support of the 20th anniversary of his debut studio album, Food & Liquor.

Published on May 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Derby Day After Party

Lupe Fiasco is currently embarking on a tour to support the 20th anniversary of his debut studio album, Food & Liquor. While on the opening night of the tour, Lupe Fiasco forgot his verses for Kick Push II” and playfully and sarcastically roasted fans for leaking Food & Liquor.

Before we get into this report, it’s clear that many aren’t familiar with Lupe Fiasco’s dry wit and sharp humor. For those who had the chance to catch his podcast with former ally Royce Da 5’9, you’re well aware of the Chicago lyricist’s penchant for biting sarcasm, which contrasted heavily with his zen-like image as a rapper.

The opening night of the 20th anniversary tour for Food & Liquor took place at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, California, and during a portion of the set, Fiasco was set to get into a live band rendition of “Kick Push II” but forgot his lines.

It was then that Fiasco turned to the crowd with a smile and chided them for downloading the leak, even referencing the now-defunct download site Limewire.

“You f*cked it all up, man. We suppose to be in stadiums right now,” Fiasco is heard saying.

Weirdly, fans online are trying to connect Lupe Fiasco’s onstage flub to having hard feelings towards Kendrick Lamar, who did, in fairness, sell out a stadium tour. Still, that’s a major reach and the “Kick Push” artist is clearly just having a little fun.

Check out the moment in question below, along with some fan reactions.

Photo: Getty

Lupe Fiasco Sarcastically Roasts Fans For 'Food & Liquor' Leak was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Cherokee D'Ass Didn't Appreciate Drake's 'Iceman' Name Drop

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Pitchfork Gives Drake’s ICEMAN a Brutal 4.8 Rating

Hip-Hop Wired
1900Rugrat Accuses Drake Of Biting His Style On ‘ICEMAN’

1900Rugrat Accuses Drake Of Biting His Style On ‘ICEMAN’

Hip-Hop Wired
LeBron James X OMNIA

LeBron James Touches Down At OMNIA Grand Opening In Las Vegas

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Bun B UGK
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets To Bun B’s Ridin’ Dirty 30th Anniversary Celebration

Houston Gamblers
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win A Family 4 Pack To Houston Gamblers vs. Battlehawks

Trending
2 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Congrats, Big Mama! Latto Reveals She Gave Birth To Her 1st Child, Confirms The Baby Blessing Is 21 Savage's Seed

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close