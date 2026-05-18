Shakira Scores Legal Victory as Spain Must Repay $70 Million

Shakira has scored a major legal victory in Spain.

The Colombian superstar has been acquitted of tax fraud tied to her 2011 income after Spain’s High Court overturned a previous ruling that had ordered her to pay millions in penalties. According to reports from Reuters and the BBC, the court determined that authorities failed to prove that Shakira spent enough time in Spain that year to be considered a tax resident.

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A representative for Shakira told PEOPLE that the Spanish government must now return more than €60 million — roughly $70 million — to the singer, including the original tax payment, interest and other associated costs. Under Spanish law, individuals must spend at least 183 days in the country during a calendar year to be required to pay personal income taxes there.

The decision reverses a 2021 ruling by Spain’s tax agency that imposed a €55 million fine, or about $64 million, over allegations that Shakira underpaid taxes on her earnings. The court’s latest ruling applies only to the 2011 tax year and does not impact separate proceedings involving later years.

In a statement, Shakira criticized Spanish tax authorities, accusing them of carrying out a yearslong campaign to tarnish her reputation.

The four-time Grammy winner, best known for hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever,” has faced intense scrutiny in Spain over her tax affairs in recent years. This latest ruling marks a significant win for the singer as she continues to defend herself against additional tax-related allegations.