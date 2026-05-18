Dak Prescott’s Former Bridesmaid Shuts Down Romance Rumors

Rumors are swirling around Dak Prescott and a longtime friend after the two were spotted together just weeks after his split from former fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos.

Caitlin Rance, who was expected to serve as a bridesmaid in Prescott and Ramos’ now-canceled wedding, addressed speculation over the weekend that she and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback are romantically involved. In a post shared to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Rance made it clear she is not dating the NFL star.

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“I think this is the opportunity to make sure that everyone knows that I am single,” Rance said. “I have a very active Raya profile, and we’re just here to have a good time.”

The statement came after Rance and Prescott were seen holding hands and appearing affectionate at the Pro Bull Riders World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. According to TMZ, the pair later left the event together and attended a concert, fueling rumors that they had become a couple.

Rance, 35, has known Prescott, 32, for years and was reportedly part of the wedding party for his planned nuptials to Ramos. The couple called off their wedding just five weeks before they were set to tie the knot in Italy.

Neither Prescott nor Ramos has publicly commented on the breakup. For now, Rance insists she and the Cowboys quarterback are simply friends, despite the public speculation surrounding their recent outing.