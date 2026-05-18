'Love Is Blind' Break Up: Social Media Sleuths Think THESE Clues Quietly Confirmed Chelsea & Kwame's Split

Chelsea and Kwame announced the end of their marriage after 4 years, citing fundamental lifestyle differences.

Fans speculated split based on reduced social media content and Chelsea dropping Kwame's surname.

Despite attempts to show their relationship was on track, the couple ultimately decided to part ways amicably.

Love Is Blind alums Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah announced that they’re ending their marriage, just one week after what would have been their fourth wedding anniversary–but some fans think THESE clues quietly confirmed their impending split.

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

On May 15, Chelsea took to Instagram to address the split directly, speaking directly to the fans who have rooted for the couple since their season premiered in 2023.

“It’s heartbreaking to share that our marriage is coming to an end,” Chelsea wrote to her followers. “This is not the outcome I hoped for, and I entered this relationship with deep love, commitment, and the intention of building a lasting life together.”

Despite putting in the effort to make the marriage work, Chelsea admitted that the two had simply started drifting apart. Her statement didn’t come across angry, but rather a quiet acceptance that a lifetime partnership requires more than just a strong foundation of love.

“My mantra going forward is that I am strong, I am resilient, and there is still so much ahead of me,” she continued. “While this chapter is deeply painful, I trust that healing and clarity will come with time.”

Kwame posted his own statement, echoing some of the same sentiments and confirming that the decision was incredibly difficult for both of them to arrive at. For his part, the split ultimately came down to fundamental lifestyle differences that love alone couldn’t fix.

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“As difficult as it’s been to arrive here, I believe it’s in our best interest, considering many other things, that our ultimate life goals don’t feel aligned,” Kwame explained on his slide. “This isn’t something either of us ever imagined, and it’s been one of the hardest decisions to make. We built a life filled with memories, laughter, and love that I’ll always be grateful for.”

Fans Think THESE Were Clues About The Couple’s Impending Split

While the breakup took many by surprise, some of the Love is Blind viewers had been clocking the signs of trouble for months. Speculation started ramping up across social media after fans noticed a stark drop in the amount of the couple’s content they were posting. The rumors hit a fever pitch when recent photos surfaced showing Chelsea not wearing her wedding ring, alongside the discovery that she had dropped “Appiah” and reverted to her maiden name on her social profiles.

The couple actually tried to put the rumors to bed by sharing a video of them together singing along in a car.

On April 29, they posted a coordinated Instagram Story showing the two soaking up the sun outside their home following some extensive backyard renovations, leading fans to believe their relationship was on the right track.

Chelsea and Kwame originally met inside the famous Love Is Blind pods back in 2022, a year before the world watched their romance unfold on screen. Their journey wasn’t without its hurdles, but they ultimately made it down the aisle, typed out their vows, and said, “I do.”

With their exit, they join a growing list of couples from the franchise who have headed to divorce court. However, the split appears to be completely amicable. Both Chelsea and Kwame stressed that they will always carry a deep respect and care for each other.

'Love Is Blind' Break Up: Social Media Sleuths Think THESE Clues Quietly Confirmed Chelsea & Kwame's Split was originally published on bossip.com