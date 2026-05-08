49ers Star Recalls “Shake It Off” Moment That Shook Nashville

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle is still talking about one unforgettable night in Nashville — when Taylor Swift took the stage and brought the house down.

Speaking on the docuseries Offseason, Kittle shared new details about Swift’s surprise appearance at the annual Tight Ends & Friends concert, a marquee event tied to Tight End University. The program, co-founded by Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen, blends elite training with off-field camaraderie — and, apparently, headline-worthy entertainment.

Source: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

“We threw a concert in Nashville, rented out the Brooklyn Bowl,” Kittle said. “We had, like, eight country musicians, surprise appearances by Luke Combs and Taylor Swift.”

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While the entire lineup impressed, one moment stood above the rest. Kittle recalled the crowd’s deafening reaction when Swift performed her hit Shake It Off.

“I’ve never heard 1,000 people scream louder,” he said, underscoring just how electric the atmosphere became.

Kittle, 32, has grown closer to Swift through Kelce, who has been publicly linked to the pop icon. Their connection added an extra layer of excitement to an already star-studded event.

As Tight End University gears up for its sixth annual camp — set for June 23–26 — fans and players alike may be wondering if another surprise performance is in store. After last year’s show, expectations are undeniably sky-high.