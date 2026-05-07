Florida Authorities Arrest Kodak Black Following Drug Investigation

Rapper Kodak Black is facing a new legal battle after authorities in Florida arrested and charged him with drug trafficking. The 28-year-old artist, born Bill Kapri, was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 6, and booked into the Orange County Jail, according to online jail records. He is currently facing a felony charge of trafficking in MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.

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The arrest stems from an investigation linked to reports of gunfire outside the Children’s Safety Village in Orlando back in November. According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Orlando police officers responded to multiple calls about shots being fired in the area and discovered a BMW and a Lamborghini parked nearby. Officers allegedly noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicles while conducting their investigation.

Authorities claim Kapri approached officers during the search of the cars. During the investigation, police allegedly found a pink pair of scissors inside one of the vehicles. Investigators reportedly connected the scissors to Kapri after noticing he had posted a similar pair on his Instagram account roughly a week earlier, according to the affidavit.

Kodak Black has faced several legal issues throughout his career, including previous arrests involving weapons and drug-related allegations. Despite the controversies, the Florida rapper has remained a major figure in hip-hop, earning chart success and a loyal fan base over the years.

The case remains ongoing, and additional details surrounding the investigation have not yet been released.