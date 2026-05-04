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Prosecutors, Defense Clash as Stefon Diggs Trial Opens

A courtroom battle is unfolding for Stefon Diggs, as both sides present sharply different versions of an alleged December incident.

Published on May 4, 2026

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The assault trial of Stefon Diggs began Monday in Dedham, Massachusetts, with sharply conflicting accounts from prosecutors and the defense over an alleged December incident involving Diggs’ private chef.

Prosecutors claim Diggs, 33, assaulted chef Mila Adams inside his home, accusing him of slapping her, placing her in a headlock that restricted her breathing, and throwing her onto a bed. Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Drew Virtue told jurors it is their responsibility to determine what happened on Dec. 2.

Accuser takes stand in Stefon Diggs assault trial in Dedham
Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Diggs has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery. His attorney, Andrew Kettlewell, argued in opening statements that the alleged attack “never happened,” emphasizing that no witnesses reported hearing or seeing anything unusual and that there is no medical documentation, photos, or video evidence to support the claims.

The defense instead described a dispute over money between Adams and members of Diggs’ entourage, which allegedly escalated after she learned she would not be included on a planned trip to Miami. Kettlewell also suggested Adams’ financial demands increased after she filed her police report and urged jurors not to be influenced by Diggs’ status as a wealthy professional athlete.

According to court records, Adams told police Diggs struck her and attempted to choke her, leaving her short of breath and fearing she might lose consciousness.

Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler, was released by the New England Patriots in March following a 1,000-yard season.

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