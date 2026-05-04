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Spike Lee Defends Michael Amid Criticism Over Omitted Allegations

Spike Lee is defending the Michael biopic, saying critics upset over omitted allegations against Michael Jackson are expecting a different film.

Published on May 4, 2026

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Acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee is stepping into the conversation surrounding the new Michael biopic—and he’s not holding back. In a recent interview with CNN, Lee praised the film while pushing back on critics who argue it sidesteps serious allegations from the 1990s involving the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Italy - Bad Photocall - 69th Venice Film Festival
Source: Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis / Getty

Lee, who has a long creative history tied to Jackson, including directing music videos and the 2016 documentary Michael Jackson’s Journey from Motown to Off the Wall, made it clear he believes the criticism misses the film’s intent. The biopic, which concludes its timeline in 1988, does not depict the child sex abuse allegations that first surfaced in 1993—something widely reported to be due to legal constraints during production.

For Lee, that omission isn’t a flaw, but a creative boundary. He argued that those expecting a deeper exploration of the allegations are essentially asking for a completely different film. “Love it,” Lee said plainly, noting he has already watched the movie twice since its theatrical release on April 24.

The film stars Jaafar Jackson, Jackson’s real-life nephew, portraying the global icon through the 1970s and 1980s. While debate continues around what stories should or shouldn’t be told, Lee’s stance reinforces a familiar Hollywood tension: the balance between storytelling, legacy, and controversy.

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