20 Rappers Who Have Never Attended the Met Gala

1. J. Cole Famously low key and intentional with appearances, this fits his brand perfectly.

2. NBA YoungBoy Rarely participates in mainstream celebrity events.

3. Chief Keef A cultural icon who has never leaned into high fashion spaces.

4. Kodak Black His image and energy have stayed outside of that polished environment.

5. Polo G Major success, but no presence in fashion’s biggest night yet.

6. G Herbo Focused more on music and community than fashion circuits.

7. Key Glock Independent and consistent, but not in that lane.

8. Young Dolph Built his legacy without entering that world.

9. NLE Choppa Still early in his career and evolving his brand.

10. Rod Wave His artistry leans emotional, not fashion-forward.

11. Toosii Rising artist who has not crossed into that space.

12. Quando Rondo Operates in a completely different lane culturally.

13. 42 Dugg Still building mainstream crossover appeal.

14. EST Gee Street-driven branding over fashion alignment.

15. Sexyy Red Huge moment right now, but no Met Gala appearance yet.

16. BossMan Dlow Up next, but not tapped into fashion yet.

17. Icewear Vezzo Detroit staple with a business-first mindset.

18. Babyface Ray Influential, but not in that fashion conversation.

19. Payroll Giovanni Independent legend who stays in his own lane.

20. Peezy Another respected name with no Met Gala ties.